Rogers Communications (RCI) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Decreased Stake by $6.99 Million as Share Price Declined; Glazer Capital Increases Stake in Quad / Graphics (QUAD)

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 129,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 368,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98 million, down from 497,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 360,428 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM)

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 534,784 shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 105,707 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa reported 227,076 shares stake. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 29,761 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Company reported 0.05% stake. Tobam owns 43,720 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 200 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 242,420 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.07% or 4,550 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp owns 2,000 shares. Rockland Tru has invested 0.13% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Finemark Commercial Bank Trust holds 14,000 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns accumulated 58,148 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 30,000 shares stake. Clark Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 511,254 shares.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 4.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.83 per share. RCI’s profit will be $445.66M for 15.38 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.46% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) by 26,073 shares to 263,306 shares, valued at $22.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 7,557 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% or 59,100 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests accumulated 35,852 shares. Nordea Management accumulated 119,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Limited has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 30,000 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp reported 0.04% stake. Bluemountain Capital Limited Co reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Whittier Tru stated it has 34 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) owns 8,320 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com has 42,127 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glazer Cap Lc invested in 0.64% or 364,283 shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability invested in 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 8,574 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 34,775 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 28,055 shares or 0% of the stock.