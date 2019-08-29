Rogers Communications (RCI) Shareholder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Lowered Stake; Berkshire Hathaway Increases Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 577,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 3.79M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.69M, down from 4.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 111,392 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 407,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 8.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, up from 8.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $128.29. About 271,237 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 16.97M shares to 409.80M shares, valued at $19.80B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 20,148 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $39.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 462,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.76M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings.

