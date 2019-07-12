Rogers Communications (RCI) Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Has Raised Its Holding by $1.70 Million; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Lifted Its Stake by $653,868 as Valuation Rose

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, up from 44,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 2.07M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 31,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 450,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22 million, up from 418,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.14. About 190,432 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. 7,200 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares with value of $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 8,696 shares to 76,129 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Stock Yards Co (NSYC) by 1,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 919 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Bankshares holds 78,258 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust holds 28,800 shares. Fiduciary Finance Services Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sterling Management Lc owns 182,942 shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Co has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Atlas Browninc owns 24,647 shares. Chesley Taft And Llc reported 65,998 shares stake. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security owns 19,783 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Snow Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1,820 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Evanson Asset Management, a California-based fund reported 26,185 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability owns 1.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 82,846 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has 5,310 shares. California-based State Bank Of Stockton has invested 1.65% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0.66% or 511,254 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation owns 23,767 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 383,256 were reported by Axa. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 77,803 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 5,862 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited holds 7,057 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.02% or 38,448 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 17,448 shares. Freestone Cap Holdings Lc invested in 14,783 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp reported 2.07M shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. 1.05M are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has 1,780 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 291,120 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.66% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,560 shares to 35,880 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 5,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,392 shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).