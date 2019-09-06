Rogers Communications (RCI) Market Valuation Rose While Greystone Managed Investments Lifted Stake by $1.70 Million; Bp Wealth Management Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) Raised as Stock Rose

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by 305.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 39,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 52,285 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 12,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $257.78. About 192,105 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 31,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 450,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22M, up from 418,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 406,401 shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 181,949 shares to 302,437 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,970 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Van Eck Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Mawer Inv Limited holds 1.6% or 4.17 million shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 61,826 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Community Retail Bank Na, New York-based fund reported 280 shares. Moreover, Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Freestone Capital Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 14,783 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.05% or 35,460 shares. 2.67M were accumulated by Guardian Cap L P. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 241,599 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset has 0.14% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 81,709 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 77,803 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 5,953 shares to 161,475 shares, valued at $21.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp (NYSE:BP) by 38,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,654 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

