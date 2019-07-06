Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding Maintained by Lincluden Management Ltd; Apple (AAPL) Position Upped by Manchester Capital Management Llc

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 4,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,920 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37 million, up from 76,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 36,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 951,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.19 million, up from 915,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 147,224 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,354 shares to 7,516 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,673 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW).

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8,315 shares to 32,278 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp by 4,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,915 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc..