Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding Held by Cumberland Partners Ltd; China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Market Valuation Declined While Shah Capital Management Has Boosted by $948,000 Its Holding

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications (RCI) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 27,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 224,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 196,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 409,727 shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $635.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 130,144 shares traded or 222.74% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES

More notable recent China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) Presents At Evercore ISI Industrial Conference 2017 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2017, also Zacks.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate China Yuchai (CYD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Zacks.com” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aphria (APHA) Really the Cheapest Cannabis Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rogers Communications Board Increases and Declares Dividend Toronto Stock Exchange:RCI-A – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Defensive High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Need in Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rogers Continues to Enhance Wireless Service in Ottawa – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rogers Communications Inc. Announces TSX Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers makes podcast move with acquisition of Pacific Content – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase&Company (NYSE:JPM) by 28,980 shares to 412,614 shares, valued at $41.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 76,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,780 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK).