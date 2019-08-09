Rogers Communications (RCI) Holder Fiera Capital Lowered Holding; As Jacobs Engr Group Com (JEC) Stock Rose, Endurance Wealth Management Boosted Its Holding

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 37.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 308,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 509,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 817,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 194,166 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (JEC) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 5,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 71,627 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 65,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 844,884 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 89,866 shares to 272,966 shares, valued at $17.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prns Partnership owns 2.27 million shares. Moreover, Tru Co Of Vermont has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 433 shares. Boston Family Office Lc holds 0.07% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 9,125 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 103,261 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 133,715 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Smithfield stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 34,600 shares. Sfmg owns 11,234 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company reported 7,555 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 6,116 shares. Korea Inv holds 5,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Llc reported 2,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 855,158 shares. Intact invested in 463,430 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Lc accumulated 17,448 shares. Finemark State Bank And Trust invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 0.32% or 3.76 million shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 4,550 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 1.32M shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd reported 6,827 shares. 585,727 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru. Uss Inv Management Ltd invested in 1.7% or 2.81 million shares. 1.37 million are held by Blackrock Inc. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).