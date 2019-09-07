Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Since Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) and T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) are part of the Wireless Communications industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Communications Inc. 52 0.00 N/A 3.06 16.94 T-Mobile US Inc. 75 1.53 N/A 3.65 21.83

Table 1 highlights Rogers Communications Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. T-Mobile US Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Rogers Communications Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Rogers Communications Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than T-Mobile US Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rogers Communications Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Communications Inc. 0.00% 25.2% 6.3% T-Mobile US Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Rogers Communications Inc. has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, T-Mobile US Inc. has a 0.37 beta which is 63.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rogers Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, T-Mobile US Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Rogers Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than T-Mobile US Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79% of Rogers Communications Inc. shares and 34.8% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Rogers Communications Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of T-Mobile US Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rogers Communications Inc. -3.12% -2.44% 2.57% -2.32% 2.79% 1.23% T-Mobile US Inc. -1.09% 7.53% 8.36% 16.7% 33.28% 25.34%

For the past year Rogers Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than T-Mobile US Inc.

Summary

T-Mobile US Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The companyÂ’s Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, ecommerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.3 million subscribers. The companyÂ’s Cable segment provides high-speed broadband Internet access, digital television and online viewing, phone, and home Wi-Fi services to consumers and businesses. This segment distributes its products through company-owned retail stores, ecommerce sites, call centers, outbound telemarketing, door-to-door agents, and third party retail locations. It had 2.1 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.8 million television subscribers, and 1.1 million phone subscribers, as well as operated a network that passes approximately 4.2 million homes. The companyÂ’s Business Solutions segment offers network connectivity services through its fiber network and data center assets to the enterprise, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. This segment provides its products through its sales team; and a network of third-party channel distributors. Its Media segment offers multi-platform televised and online shopping, digital media services, and publishing services; and operates television networks and radio stations, as well as owns the Toronto Blue Jays, a league baseball team and Rogers Centre event venue. The company also provides home or business monitoring, security, and automation systems; and credit cards. Rogers Communications Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. The company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, as well as Websites. T-Mobile US, Inc. also sells its devices and accessories to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2,000 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Holding B.V.