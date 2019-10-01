Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Reaches $49.16 After 9.00% Up Move; 5 Analysts Are Bullish NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Last Week

The stock of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.88% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 283,566 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House OpenThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $25.24B company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $53.58 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RCI worth $2.27B more.

Among 7 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111.14’s average target is 1.73% above currents $109.25 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report. Evercore upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $12500 target in Monday, July 29 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 12 to “Overweight”. See NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) latest ratings:

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency , analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.45 billion. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. It has a 15.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 3.49 million shares traded or 18.63% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $523.69M for 12.05 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

