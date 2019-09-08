Rogers Communications Cl B (RCI) Holding Increased by Bollard Group Llc; Franklin Street Advisors Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $556,139

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 4,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 77,546 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84 million, down from 81,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B (RCI) by 32.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 25,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The hedge fund held 103,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 78,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 415,107 shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.37 million shares. Cap Finance Advisers Llc reported 30,941 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 1.09% or 58,148 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 76,860 shares. 300 were reported by Huntington Bankshares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Central Comml Bank And Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 100 shares. Van Eck Associates owns 1,408 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Gradient Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Mawer Investment Management owns 4.17M shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.07% or 239,348 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Lc has 0.17% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 3.53 million shares. Greystone Managed Invests reported 450,219 shares. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 39,506 shares.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standard & Poor’s Dep Rcpts (SPY) by 1,551 shares to 15,025 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH) by 1,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,508 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

