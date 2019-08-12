Rogers Communication (RCI) Valuation Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Aspiriant Increased Holding

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 86,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 20.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 20.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 32,794 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500.

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, up from 107,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 6.82M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hexavest Incorporated invested 1.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 1,261 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability has 80,573 shares. S&Co Incorporated holds 96,908 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability has invested 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckingham Capital Mgmt holds 2.49% or 66,746 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Management accumulated 1.54% or 22,408 shares. Fca Corporation Tx accumulated 5,645 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Counsel holds 12.59% or 180,450 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr owns 58,014 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Tru Communication Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ithaka Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 30,914 shares to 65,051 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 105,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,266 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,869 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $130.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 69,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.77 million for 12.59 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

