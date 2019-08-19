Rogers Communication (RCI) Stock Value Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; Starr International Co Decreased Its Position in American International Group Ord (AIG) by $9.60 Million

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 4.04 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 86,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 20.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, down from 20.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 243,344 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust accumulated 269 shares. Rwc Asset Llp stated it has 775,468 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Franklin Res has invested 0.38% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Kirr Marbach & Limited In has 213,644 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd has 8,052 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 33,888 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 1,052 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Auxier Asset Management has 0.92% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Stifel Corp reported 203,301 shares stake. Nomura Holding invested in 11,216 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Acg Wealth stated it has 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Strs Ohio stated it has 452,508 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.16% or 17,557 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD) by 87,259 shares to 22.87M shares, valued at $1.24 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Financial Advisers Lc stated it has 30,941 shares. Nexus Investment Mngmt owns 14,915 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 7,500 shares stake. Andra Ap holds 98,300 shares. Rockland Trust invested 0.13% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated holds 1.04% or 4.21M shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% or 8,044 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 39,506 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 12.64M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 3.89M shares stake. Greystone Managed Invests invested in 1.43% or 450,219 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 236,437 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab stated it has 2.06 million shares. Fil Ltd owns 15.55 million shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Community Bankshares Na stated it has 280 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.76 million for 12.40 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rogers to launch new device financing options for wireless customers – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “The Best Telecom Stock to Buy Now | The – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “OMNI Television Delivers Third-Language Coverage of Federal Leadersâ€™ Debates for all Canadians – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canada kicks off 600-MHz airwaves auction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.