Rogers Communication (RCI) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Holder Marietta Investment Partners Lowered Holding

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 86,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 20.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 20.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 361,273 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 28,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 31,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $232.87. About 2.88M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $522.95M for 12.34 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 1.65 million shares. Natixis LP stated it has 105,707 shares. 228,010 are owned by Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Raymond James & Assocs reported 443,695 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 585,727 shares. Amp Cap Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 962,731 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 134,800 shares. 461,094 are owned by Northern Tru. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 0.01% or 61,826 shares. Financial Counselors reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Nexus Invest Mngmt reported 14,915 shares. Cumberland Limited holds 1.21% or 224,011 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 1.32M shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15,216 shares to 922,445 shares, valued at $33.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,750 shares to 21,699 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 9,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.72B for 23.10 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,321 were reported by Hartline Investment Corporation. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 2.96 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 1,438 shares. 182,433 were reported by Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Gam Ag stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tdam Usa reported 108,786 shares stake. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 705,756 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.5% or 25,900 shares. L & S Advsrs accumulated 1.23% or 47,682 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg Limited holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 240 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 663,620 shares. Winfield Associate owns 8,676 shares. 102,613 are held by Stewart & Patten Com Limited Com. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 4,735 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Monroe Bancorporation Tru Mi stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).