Rogers Communication (RCI) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised Its Holding; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Has Cut Stake

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 13,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 14,978 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $709,000, down from 28,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 18.30 million shares traded or 78.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 20.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 40.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 billion, up from 20.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 201,200 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 8.98 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,541 shares to 77,068 shares, valued at $21.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 6,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 342,926 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $137.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstservice Corp by 10,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,310 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.