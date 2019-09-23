Rogers Communication (RCI) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Raised Its Position by $1.07 Billion; Hawkeye Capital Management Upped Its Position in Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) by $775,314

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 20.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 40.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 billion, up from 20.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86B market cap company. It closed at $50.37 lastly. It is up 2.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.69 million market cap company. It closed at $4.09 lastly. It is up 73.52% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Not Attractive Yet – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rayonier Advanced Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials’ (RYAM) CEO Paul Boynton on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RYAM) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 137,010 shares to 4.59 million shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold In by 285,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Intersect ENT, Floor & DÃ©cor, RCI Hospitality, and EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “These 2 Great Canadian Stocks Are Hot Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 06, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Play by Play: Rogers Announces (NYSE: $RCI) Sixth Season of Hometown Hockey and WWE (NYSE: $WWE) to Broadcast SmackDown and Raw Draft – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Land is Your Land: Rogers Hometown Hockey Embarks on Sixth Canada-Wide Tour – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veritas boosts Rogers Communications to Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.