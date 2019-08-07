Rogers Comm Class B (RCI) Shareholder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lifted Stake; Baupost Group Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Increased by $4.91 Million

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 125,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.63 million, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $594.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 436,858 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (RCI) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 118,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 506,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, up from 387,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 200,345 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rogers And Bell: The Real NBA Champions – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Floor & Decor Holdings, PriceSmart, RCI Hospitality Holdings, and Livent Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rogers dips as profits mark narrow Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers Communications names Facebook ex Banks to lead media arm – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Going Over is Over: Fido says goodbye to data overages with Data Overage Protection – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 140,185 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $107.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives stated it has 2,070 shares. 134,800 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Fiera Capital reported 509,295 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 38,448 shares. Financial Service stated it has 86 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com holds 5,862 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 33,837 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 3.89 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Scheer Rowlett & Mgmt holds 3.75% or 999,175 shares. Regions Financial reported 15,724 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt holds 0.03% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 14,141 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 505,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings invested in 227,076 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Since February 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $802,103 activity. Ciechanover Isaac E. also sold $302,367 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Saturday, February 9. Haqq Christopher had sold 13,975 shares worth $538,736 on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,187 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Co. Oppenheimer Com Inc reported 8,792 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 254,868 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highline Management Ltd Partnership holds 277,183 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 1.28M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 370 shares stake. Synovus Finance reported 159 shares stake. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 9,607 shares. 1.69M were reported by State Street. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 43,800 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability Co reported 175,000 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 19,115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,591 were reported by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Federated Pa has invested 0.09% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).