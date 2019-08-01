Rogers Comm Class B (RCI) Share Value Rose While Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Upped Holding; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Share Value Rose, New Amsterdam Partners Lowered Stake by $995,084

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 63.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 12,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 7,342 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 19,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.59% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $92.02. About 1.55 million shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (RCI) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 118,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 506,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25M, up from 387,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 70,455 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 33,646 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 115,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,151 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 3,365 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.01% or 7,057 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.09% or 134,800 shares in its portfolio. Scheer Rowlett And Associate Inv Mgmt Limited holds 3.75% or 999,175 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Tiedemann Lc has invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 6.41M shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Letko Brosseau And Assoc Inc has invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Citigroup holds 1.32M shares. Regions reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Stifel Financial Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,779 shares. Mawer Inv Management holds 1.6% or 4.17 million shares. Nexus Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 0.12% or 14,915 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Tobam holds 0.12% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 43,720 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).

