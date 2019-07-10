Rogers Comm Class B (RCI) Position Maintained by Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Arrow Financial Cut Stake by $1.75 Million

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 9,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,842 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $207.77. About 1.77M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mike Novogratz hires Goldman Sachs VP Richard Kim as COO of Galaxy Digital – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – SALAME, VICE CHAIRMAN OF FIRM & GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF SECURITIES DIVISION AND EALET, GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF SECURITIES DIVISION TO RETIRE; 25/05/2018 – Goldman Says Riskiest Junk Bonds Are Most `Mispriced’ Since 2007; 18/05/2018 – Blank-Check Company Affiliated With Goldman Sachs Files for IPO; 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog calls for review of Barroso’s Goldman role; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit Goldman Sachs as Soon as Year’s End; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHSL DAVID M. SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT/COO

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (RCI) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 118,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 506,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25M, up from 387,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 409,727 shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 91,020 shares to 518,781 shares, valued at $27.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 108,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland has 0.13% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 24 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.10M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Agf Invests holds 0.25% or 408,837 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.62 million shares or 0.54% of the stock. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 300 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.15% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Aviva Plc holds 276,757 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Advisors Asset Management invested 0.03% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc holds 43,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 2.07M shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc has 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Wells Fargo & Comm Mn has 242,420 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Epoch Investment Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 7,346 shares.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Raptors Lose Kawhi: Should You Sell BCE (TSX:BCE) or Rogers (TSX:RCI.B) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rogers Communications Inc. Announces Successful Issuance of Canadian and US Debt Securities at Record Setting Rates – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Say it and Play it: Rogers launches Ignite TV service in Newfoundland – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “Floor & Decor Soaring; Chicoâ€™s FAS Crashing – ValueWalk” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman’s 2019 Capital Return Plan Is Good, But Investors Received More From The Bank In 2017 – Forbes” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 9.95 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.