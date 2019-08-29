Rogers Comm Class B (RCI) Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Upped Its Position by $6.28 Million as Stock Value Rose; Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Holder Menta Capital Trimmed Holding by $369,984 as Market Value Declined

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 11,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 19,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 30,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 249,370 shares traded or 12.57% up from the average. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $35 million, or $0.60 per Diluted Share; 21/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Flagstar Bank Receives Fannie Mae’s STAR Performer Award for Third Straight Year; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 06/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE IS; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $111M; 15/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV (FSMT 2018-3INV)

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (RCI) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 118,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 506,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, up from 387,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 450,485 shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 620,630 shares to 912,511 shares, valued at $48.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 43,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,164 shares, and cut its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 98,300 shares. Fil Limited invested in 15.55M shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc stated it has 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 847,719 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Virginia-based Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Tower Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 6,668 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 6,214 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.11% or 1.28 million shares. Regions reported 15,724 shares. Korea Inv Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 102,516 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 4,126 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 463,430 were accumulated by Intact Investment Management Inc. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 0.03% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 58,071 shares. Northern Trust holds 461,094 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 15.29% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $55.35M for 9.23 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold FBC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.41% less from 56.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co has 78,377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Banc Funds Communication Ltd Llc has invested 0.58% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Prudential invested in 0.01% or 234,986 shares. Us Bank De owns 4,615 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,585 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 497,349 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields owns 0.01% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 49,824 shares. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). 146,600 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Amer Century Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).