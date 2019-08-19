Rog (ROG) Stake Has Upped by Ack Asset Management Llc; Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $4.00 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.75M, down from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.65B market cap company. It closed at $8.58 lastly. It is down 12.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL APPROVED W/RESTRICTIONS BY BRAZIL’S ANTITRUST BODY; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAÚ UNIBANCO CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR LOANS FROM BIG COMPANIES STILL WEAK; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 10/05/2018 – SECOND GROUP, RTM BRASIL, PRESENTED BID FOR SUPERVIA

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rog (ROG) by 93.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 98,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The hedge fund held 203,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.10B, up from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rog for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $139.52. About 8,358 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mtz (NYSE:MTZ) by 80,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.98 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ens (NYSE:ENS) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trns (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 423,687 shares to 6.21 million shares, valued at $248.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 64,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).