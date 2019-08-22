Roffman Miller Associates Trimmed Tyson Foods (TSN) Position by $789,498 as Market Valuation Rose; Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Position by $3.91 Million

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 11,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 59,658 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 2.35 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $1.3 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 76.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 144,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The hedge fund held 333,275 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 188,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 3.13 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 12/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Rises for 8 Days; Beats Index by 11%; 09/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch to Debut JFK-Inspired Collection; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $13.00/Share From $11.00 by Morgan Stanley; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Changes in Forex Boosting FY18 Net Sales by About $50M; 07/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Abercrombie & Fitch to close up to 60 stores this year; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 07/03/2018 – BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.05; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $27.00/Share From $21.00 by Baird; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Implied Volatility Drops as Shares Fall

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.17% or 30,595 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 20,356 shares. 309,128 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 88,222 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 34,758 shares. Aristotle Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.79% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Macquarie Gp Ltd has 256,189 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.09% stake. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 34,605 shares. Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 4,975 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Caprock Inc holds 0.04% or 3,062 shares in its portfolio. Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 29,570 shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Co holds 38,705 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,527 shares to 153,768 shares, valued at $29.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 41,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $74,966 activity.

