Roffman Miller Associates Trimmed Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $789,498; Nordea Investment Management Ab Lifted Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake by $26.66 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 54.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 220,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 622,263 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.59M, up from 401,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 1.02 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 11,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 59,658 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 3.30 million shares traded or 16.36% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,657 shares to 134,242 shares, valued at $26.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 4,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,112 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc New (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $654.63 million for 12.27 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

