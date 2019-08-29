Roffman Miller Associates Trimmed Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Value Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Puzo Michael J Has Trimmed Holding by $799,250

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 10,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19M, down from 110,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $359.97. About 2.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 77,748 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87M, down from 83,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.68. About 9.61M shares traded or 22.40% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 390 shares to 850 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 12,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB) by 6,112 shares to 7,362 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).