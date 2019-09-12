Roffman Miller Associates Trimmed By $642,100 Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding; Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Sentiment Is 1.82

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.94, from 2.76 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 91 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 50 sold and decreased their holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 15.88 million shares, up from 15.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Tootsie Roll Industries Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 39 Increased: 62 New Position: 29.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 46.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 12,842 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Roffman Miller Associates Inc holds 15,032 shares with $756,000 value, down from 27,874 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $40.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 3.26M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 9 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.17’s average target is 22.99% above currents $45.67 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. Goldman Sachs maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $52.5000 target. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4700 target in Friday, August 23 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $70 target in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13 to “Underweight”.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $624.18M for 16.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 7,940 shares to 264,149 valued at $25.73 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) stake by 4,651 shares and now owns 211,760 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 605 shares. Professionals Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Orleans Cap Mngmt La holds 30,089 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com owns 1.60M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 13,446 are owned by M Hldgs. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 19,155 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Holdings holds 627,658 shares. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bailard holds 0.08% or 27,062 shares. Capital Invest Counsel holds 0.7% or 38,613 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Farallon Cap invested in 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Comm Bank & Trust stated it has 50,187 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Murphy Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 4,299 shares.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 39,210 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) has risen 29.56% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien

Reik & Co. Llc holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. for 310,419 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 156,279 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. Muoio & Co. Llc has 0.87% invested in the company for 28,954 shares. The New York-based Chesapeake Asset Management Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Gruss & Co Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 19,605 shares.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. It sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILDÂ’S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLAÂ’S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks. It has a 42.07 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through approximately 30 candy and grocery brokers to wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, the U.S. military, and fund-raising charitable organizations.

More notable recent Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) news were published by: Etfdb.com which released: “iPath Series B Carbon ETNs (GRN) Debuts on NYSE – ETFdb.com” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 57% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:TR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.