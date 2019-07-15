Roffman Miller Associates Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) Cut by $789,498 as Shares Rose; Western Digital (WDC) Holding Has Boosted by Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 20,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 3.53M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 11,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,658 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.71. About 724,651 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 0.51% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Limited holds 0.03% or 4,844 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd owns 10,320 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 3,418 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc owns 52,237 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 13,968 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. First Mercantile Tru Company reported 2,310 shares stake. Goodman owns 106,127 shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Twin Cap Mgmt invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 20,810 were reported by Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Llc. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 5,489 shares stake. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 38,705 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.28M for 13.90 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,211 shares to 358,610 shares, valued at $42.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 4,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Tyson Foods, Lennar and State Street – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyson Foods -1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Tyson Foods Stock Popped 51.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods Remains BMO’s ‘Top Pick’ After Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,566 shares to 5,376 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,930 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 06/25 (EYES) (MU) (WDC) Higher; (VRML) (AVAV) (GBT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Chip Stocks to Avoid as the Trade War Escalates – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron Technology: A Psychedelic Iridescent Swan Event – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.