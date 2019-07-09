Roffman Miller Associates Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) Trimmed as Stock Rose; As Intel Com (INTC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Lowered by $1.86 Million Its Stake

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 126,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 149,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 4.20 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 35,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,365 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 87,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 16.56 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. 73,242 shares were sold by Varma Vivek C, worth $5.01 million on Friday, February 1. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 29.95 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 7,566 shares to 268,669 shares, valued at $19.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo Plc New Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 2,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks owns 233,183 shares. First Natl Bank owns 24,359 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 10,327 shares. Caprock Gp Inc Inc holds 0.28% or 19,195 shares. Btim Corp stated it has 829,768 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Illinois-based North Star Management Corp has invested 0.4% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Highland Cap LP invested 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Private Ocean Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.26% or 1.60M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stock Yards National Bank Co has 1.7% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Benedict Financial Advsr stated it has 0.4% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Marathon Trading Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,620 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt invested in 130,238 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Group holds 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 436 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,020 were reported by Miller Invest L P. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited stated it has 61,130 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And Tru Communication has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 95,568 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.61% or 1.35 million shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company holds 119,050 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Winfield Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cohen Lawrence B has invested 4.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Inv Of Virginia accumulated 120,735 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Lc reported 111,353 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 1.34M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 253,418 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 468,510 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.59 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 24,442 shares to 34,623 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp Com by 5,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.