Roffman Miller Associates Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Raised by $609,687 as Stock Value Rose; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Trimmed Its Position in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) by $22.33 Million as Shares Declined

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 5,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 358,610 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.29 million, up from 353,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.18 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 893,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 2.84 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.72M, down from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 1.51 million shares traded or 1.73% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brigade Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.92% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 577,500 shares. Cap Invsts reported 433,758 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 488 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division invested in 0.01% or 14,285 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 33,163 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.34% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Hbk Investments LP accumulated 12,672 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 28,397 shares. Blackrock reported 14.79 million shares stake. Systematic Lp holds 11,970 shares. Chicago Equity Partners, Illinois-based fund reported 52,205 shares. Springowl Assoc Ltd Company reported 31,100 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. California-based Ww Investors has invested 0.03% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 111,305 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. $36,360 worth of stock was bought by BALL M LEROY on Tuesday, August 13. Kramer Kevin B also bought $44,208 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. $51,620 worth of stock was bought by Harris Timothy J on Wednesday, August 14. $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Powers Elizabeth C on Wednesday, August 14. Davis Elliot S had bought 2,000 shares worth $35,060.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 1.32 million shares to 7.58 million shares, valued at $57.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $42.56 million for 13.81 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,819 shares to 100,123 shares, valued at $38.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.