Roffman Miller Associates Stake In Medtronic Plc (MDT) Was Has Upped; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Trimmed Celestica (CLS) Stake by $1.94 Million as Market Value Declined

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 7,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 264,149 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.73M, up from 256,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 3.21 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 323,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 153,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, down from 477,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 42,816 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. CLS’s profit will be $10.22M for 22.56 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,500 shares to 9,835 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo Plc Sp/Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 2,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $930.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,806 shares to 339,804 shares, valued at $45.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,503 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund Inter (BIV).

