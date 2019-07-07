Roffman Miller Associates Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Boosted by $666,603 as Stock Rose; Targa Res (TRGP) Stock Declined While Hite Hedge Asset Management Upped by $8.79 Million Its Stake

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 181.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 214,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 332,094 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 117,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 1.58M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 3,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,768 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.20M, up from 150,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $211.24. About 1.41M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 High-Yield Choices To Buy On Pullback, Yields Up To 15.3% – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Richly Reward Investors – The Motley Fool” published on April 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Targa Resources, Inc. a Buy? – Motley Fool” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 314,835 shares to 841,417 shares, valued at $38.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 19,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,607 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11,442 shares to 59,658 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

