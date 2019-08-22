Roffman Miller Associates Stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) Has Lowered by $388,590; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 12,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 82,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 95,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Limited Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 39.06% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 15.86 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UGI and AmeriGas Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “UGI Declares Common Dividend – Stockhouse” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Suburban Propane Partners vs. AmeriGas Partners – Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Amerigas Partners LP: UGI and AmeriGas Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 8,449 shares to 115,344 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc New (NYSE:T) by 61,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 11,670 shares stake. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 1,850 shares. North American Mngmt has 0.46% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). River Road Asset Mgmt Llc holds 283,463 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Blume Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Bb&T Lc accumulated 44,269 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 10,056 shares. Clean Yield Group stated it has 200 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 1,331 shares. Leavell Inc owns 0.02% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 6,500 shares. Comml Bank owns 8,550 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 930 shares. 33,643 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs. Harvest Fund Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.