Roffman Miller Associates Raised Its Holding in South Jersey Inds (SJI) as Valuation Rose; Claar Advisors Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Lowered by $4.38 Million as Stock Price Rose

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 13,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 557,592 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88M, up from 543,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 441,476 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.44 million shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SJI Releases First-Ever Environmental, Social and Governance Report – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SJI to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Elizabethtown Gas to Implement $300M, Five-Year Infrastructure Investment Program – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bragg Fincl Advsrs has 0.4% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 95,001 shares. Architects holds 3,450 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 14,119 shares. Principal Fin Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 748,550 shares. Millennium reported 78,681 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Co owns 6,800 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 142,410 shares. Shelton Management reported 275 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 35,043 shares. Kwmg Limited Co holds 0% or 110 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Symons Mgmt reported 10,970 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset has 0.16% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 120,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.76 million shares stake. 6,702 were reported by Creative Planning.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (NYSE:APU) by 12,953 shares to 82,936 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) has 1.08% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Creative Planning holds 24,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,880 shares. First Hawaiian Bank owns 65,772 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 39,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc owns 28,060 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.03% or 1.43 million shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 6.61 million shares. Oakbrook Ltd Company has 46,335 shares. Synovus Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 6,270 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 480 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 816,386 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 49,818 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.