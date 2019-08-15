Roffman Miller Associates Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Cut by $4.12 Million as Share Price Declined; Bce Com New (BCE) Stock Rose While Miller Howard Investments Has Lowered Stake

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 10,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19M, down from 110,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $321.67. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 11/04/2018 – Airbus sees backloaded deliveries in 2018, reaffirms target

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (BCE) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 161,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 941,477 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.79 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.43. About 109,048 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veolia Environnement Sponsored by 87,270 shares to 225,913 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 301,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE).

