Roffman Miller Associates Position in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Chemung Canal Trust Company Increases Stake in Capital (COF)

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Capital (COF) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 4,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 10,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, up from 5,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $85.77. About 293,731 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 12,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 82,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 95,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Limited Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 38.25% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,620 are owned by Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny. Harvest Fund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Vermont-based Clean Yield Grp has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.02% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0.02% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 8,500 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 33,000 are owned by Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited. Williams Jones & Limited Co has 45,650 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 212,632 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Com reported 18,601 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Ent Fincl Serv. Edgemoor Invest Advisors stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 7,566 shares to 268,669 shares, valued at $19.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 6,738 shares to 8,952 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 1,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,921 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invsts has 0.73% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 37.09M shares. 90 are owned by Adirondack Tru. Argent Tru Com reported 27,981 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Limited Company holds 0.03% or 5,181 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,726 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 76,974 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Prudential Incorporated holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2.40 million shares. First Midwest Bankshares Division reported 6,398 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 21,787 shares. 793,426 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Hrt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moody Comml Bank Division has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).