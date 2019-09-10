Roffman Miller Associates Maintains Holding in Pepsico (PEP); Pultegroup Com (PHM) Holder Ipg Investment Advisors Lowered Position by $1.72 Billion

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 7,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 207,109 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, up from 199,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 1.28M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc Com (PHM) by 27.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 61,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 164,519 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 billion, down from 226,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 871,769 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.67M for 9.39 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com (NASDAQ:GT) by 41,055 shares to 606,854 shares, valued at $11.01 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc Com New (NYSE:DAL) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Invt Corp Com.

