Roffman Miller Associates Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $4.12 Million as Stock Value Declined; Clarivest Asset Management Decreased Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Stake by $394,554; Shares Declined

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 10,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19M, down from 110,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 20,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 114,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.13. About 311,298 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 41.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing In Crisis: Orders And Deliveries Show It – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Airbus Jet Spells Trouble For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paris Airshow Day 4: Boeing And Airbus End Disappointing Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Darsana Cap Ptnrs Lp holds 308,500 shares. Ims accumulated 3,317 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.89% or 57,338 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fin Security owns 5,929 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust & stated it has 16,771 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Investors has 1.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ing Groep Nv holds 2.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 278,329 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 2,401 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 99 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Capital Management Lc stated it has 11,251 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 0.48% stake. Vantage Investment Partners Ltd Liability holds 26,808 shares. Amp Invsts has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 5,156 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,657 shares to 134,242 shares, valued at $26.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brand Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 5,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.35 per share. OFG’s profit will be $22.59 million for 13.71 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do OFG Bancorp’s (NYSE:OFG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “OFG Bancorp Reports 3Q18 Results – Business Wire” published on October 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On OFG Bancorp (OFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 50 Points; Adaptive Biotechnologies Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 951,189 shares to 963,722 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 89,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold OFG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 2.83% more from 42.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 74,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 15,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 8,399 shares. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 209,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 51,145 shares. 385 are owned by Us Savings Bank De. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 93,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). 25,885 are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 889,748 shares. Nordea Inv reported 3,200 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 621 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.06% or 1.83M shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).