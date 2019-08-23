Roffman Miller Associates Lifted Constellation Brand Class A (STZ) Position By $885,284; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Raised Autodesk (ADSK) Position By $587,109

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc acquired 3,317 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 183,628 shares with $32.63 million value, up from 180,311 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $31.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $144.12. About 1.54 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased Constellation Brand Class A (STZ) stake by 24.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roffman Miller Associates Inc acquired 5,147 shares as Constellation Brand Class A (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Roffman Miller Associates Inc holds 26,042 shares with $4.49M value, up from 20,895 last quarter. Constellation Brand Class A now has $38.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $199.55. About 461,011 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 215 shares. Products Partners Lc reported 1.41% stake. Lateef Inv LP has invested 4.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 21,680 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 207 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.08% or 412,450 shares. Gideon Cap has 1,949 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 9,787 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 822 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 41,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 15,066 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 2,116 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 0.14% stake. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 17,059 shares to 989,172 valued at $230.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 79,733 shares and now owns 84,831 shares. Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.36’s average target is 22.37% above currents $144.12 stock price. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $184 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Sell” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Friday, March 1. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Thursday, August 15 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk (ADSK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bull trims Autodesk estimates on tough comps – Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche cuts Autodesk after checks – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, BRKR, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “September 6th Options Now Available For Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 361,911 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability holds 103,596 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Advisor Lc has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,716 shares. Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 89,234 shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 10,035 shares. Shell Asset invested in 13,573 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 0.07% or 77,552 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 457,274 shares. Kj Harrison And Partners owns 11,250 shares. Klingenstein Fields Lc accumulated 103,681 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct owns 17,290 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial Inc stated it has 283 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 33,648 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.11% or 253,052 shares. Weybosset Rech Management Ltd holds 1,350 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $186 lowest target. $222’s average target is 11.25% above currents $199.55 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 14. Citigroup maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Friday, March 15. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $186 target.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy or Sell Canopy Growth Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Announces Full Redemption of 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.