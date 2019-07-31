Roffman Miller Associates Increases Holding in Stryker (SYK); New England Investment & Retirement Group Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $506,692; Stock Price Rose

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 2,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,242 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.52M, up from 131,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $213.61. About 937,382 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 12.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Com holds 1.82% or 16,697 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications has 25,562 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability owns 34,036 shares. 498 were accumulated by Gradient Ltd Liability Co. Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.58% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Indiana Trust And Investment Communications holds 0.51% or 4,979 shares. 1,221 are owned by Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd Llc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 95,367 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 35,410 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 107,108 shares. Mariner Limited Company owns 0.54% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 190,584 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 1.60M shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 224,467 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Essex Fin Services owns 10,148 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.96% or 33.02M shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (NYSE:APU) by 12,953 shares to 82,936 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $2.91 million activity. $8,154 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was bought by Doliveux Roch on Thursday, January 31. 15,995 Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares with value of $2.89M were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon. 180 shares valued at $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.44% or 26,037 shares in its portfolio. Janney Capital Management Limited Liability reported 541,840 shares. 581,619 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northstar Gru, New York-based fund reported 23,914 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.45% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 63.11M shares. Central Bankshares And Tru Co owns 17,160 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). One Management Lc owns 8,560 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. M&R Cap Management invested in 0.22% or 16,847 shares. Adirondack Research And Mgmt Inc reported 18,372 shares. Pioneer Retail Bank N A Or accumulated 0.88% or 34,720 shares. Dearborn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 235,442 shares. Barnett And Incorporated reported 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kistler has 0.69% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr by 8,857 shares to 92,751 shares, valued at $16.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc Com (NYSE:WPC) by 78,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

