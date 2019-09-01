Roffman Miller Associates Increases Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Stake Has Raised by Murphy Capital Management Inc

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.29M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 8,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,129 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.49M, up from 209,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 591,299 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc owns 29,382 shares. Blackhill holds 4.01% or 167,076 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking reported 274,345 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 175,481 shares. Nexus Investment stated it has 10,806 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 381,275 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Burgundy Asset holds 4.28% or 2.98M shares. Logan Cap Mgmt holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 77,857 shares. Lincoln National owns 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 33,375 shares. City Holding Communication holds 34,356 shares. Moreover, Crossvault Management Lc has 3.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 50,185 shares. Strategic Fincl Ser owns 37,482 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 71,335 shares. Old Republic Int holds 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 281,800 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11,442 shares to 59,658 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Service Co Ma holds 0.5% or 7.44M shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.37% stake. Moreover, S&Co Inc has 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,898 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 19,584 shares in its portfolio. Marsico Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 6.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Avalon Ltd Liability Com holds 2,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North American Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fund Mgmt Sa, France-based fund reported 5,623 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.67M shares. Bank & Trust reported 23,711 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Permanens Lp holds 3,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bollard Gru Ltd stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suvretta Mgmt Limited Liability owns 7.91% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.73 million shares. 9,321 are owned by Cognios Capital Ltd.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,961 shares to 90,108 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Av Ut Ser (DIA) by 1,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,403 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).