Roffman Miller Associates Increased Rpm International Delaware (RPM) Stake; Qiwi Plc (QIWI) Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Cut Stake by $7.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Qiwi Plc (QIWI) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 549,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.36% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.50 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Qiwi Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 359,766 shares traded or 12.76% up from the average. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q Rev $111M; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q EPS 15.17 RUBLES; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC – SEES TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 46% TO RUB 4,116 MLN; 28/03/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +12% TO +16%; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q ADJ REV 4.10B RUBLES, EST. 3.88B; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY REVENUE RUB 6,365 MLN VS RUB 4,892 MLN; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 QIWI 4Q ADJ EPS 10.48 RUBLES; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q EPS 13c; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q Rev $112M

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc Delaware (RPM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 16,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 439,138 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.49 million, up from 422,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc Delaware for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.99. About 341,761 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (NYSE:APU) by 12,953 shares to 82,936 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.