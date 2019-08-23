Roffman Miller Associates Increased Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $706,102; Shares Rose; Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Share Value Declined While Oz Management LP Increased Its Position

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 375,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $108.42. About 518,887 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: INTERNAL INVESTIGATION OF STEVE WYNN PROGRESSING; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Profit Soars on Gains at Newest Macau Casino; 06/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Comments on ISS Report; 07/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS PLANS TO LIFT DIVIDEND STARTING 1Q 2018; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – HAS APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – URGES CO’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ALL THREE WYNN DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ALSO AGREED TO PAY ADDITIONAL AMOUNT OF $463.6 MLN ON MARCH 31, TO SETTLE ALLEGATIONS SURROUNDING INTEREST RATE ON THE REDEMPTION NOTE; 15/05/2018 – NY State Comptroller DiNapoli Calls on Wynn Resorts to Disclose All Political Spending; 09/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to pay $2.6bn to settle lawsuit with Japan’s Universal; 30/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CUTS TIES TO SALON MANAGER AFTER FOUNDER’S EXIT

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 4,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 164,460 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.14M, up from 159,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $162.07. About 290,857 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum & Towne has 2,256 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Tcw Gp reported 45,131 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 76,323 shares. First Merchants owns 32,299 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.32% or 90,632 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Crawford Counsel has 2.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 456,962 shares. Rothschild Inv Il invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 0.52% or 99,276 shares. First United State Bank Tru holds 18,304 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Marietta Prtn Lc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Lc invested in 15,105 shares. Cim Inv Mangement reported 3,498 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11,442 shares to 59,658 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 24 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 12,779 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 76,922 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt stated it has 17,950 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 51,977 shares. Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Stifel Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability accumulated 11,440 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 59,658 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0% stake. Moreover, Cibc Markets Inc has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 5,428 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 13,820 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (Put) by 171,600 shares to 132,300 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 976,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.