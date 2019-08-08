Roffman Miller Associates Holding in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) Trimmed as Share Price Declined; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $862,869

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 14,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 21,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.51% or $13.53 during the last trading session, reaching $128.73. About 2.31M shares traded or 107.79% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aim; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q CASH & OTHER $1.0B; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Intends to Complete a Rolling NDA Submission for Golodirsen by Yr-end 2018; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 12,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 82,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 95,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Limited Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 390,648 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.08 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% negative EPS growth.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 241,944 shares to 291,281 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 59,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 26,626 shares. Sands Limited Liability Company invested in 1.33% or 3.62M shares. Macquarie Gp Inc Ltd owns 350,097 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 125,235 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Appleton Prns Ma has 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Georgia-based Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 399 shares. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 211,000 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Td Asset invested in 82,881 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt stated it has 36,517 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 154,611 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

