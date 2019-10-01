Roffman Miller Associates Holding in 3M Company (MMM) Boosted as Shares Declined; Horizon Investment Services Holds Position in Tech Data (TECD)

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $102.03. About 129,760 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 5,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 124,858 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.64 million, up from 119,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $158.54. About 1.93M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $147.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,888 shares to 6,881 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 53,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,542 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

