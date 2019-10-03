Roffman Miller Associates Has Upped Its Rpm International Delaware (RPM) Holding by $509,228; As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Share Price Rose, Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Decreased by $846,846 Its Position

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 10,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 137,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.64M, down from 148,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.51. About 1.70 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc Delaware (RPM) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 8,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 447,486 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.35 million, up from 439,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc Delaware for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $67.38. About 921,330 shares traded or 33.17% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Llc holds 0.02% or 39,301 shares. Amp Capital Invsts accumulated 265,088 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Farmers Bancorp stated it has 634 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2.17M shares. Salem Invest Counselors owns 38,144 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Smith Moore & has 6,420 shares. 35,697 were reported by Heritage Mgmt. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Lc reported 3,563 shares stake. Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 8.72 million shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 74,185 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natixis invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 31,350 shares. White Pine Inv Communication stated it has 2.9% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 8,654 shares to 670,077 shares, valued at $67.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Management Corporation by 30,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.15M for 8.28 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,620 shares to 98,503 shares, valued at $35.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,804 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).