Roffman Miller Associates Has Upped By $609,281 Its Pepsico (PEP) Position; Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ryman Hospitality Properties has $8000 highest and $7600 lowest target. $78’s average target is -4.96% below currents $82.07 stock price. Ryman Hospitality Properties had 4 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6. SunTrust maintained the shares of RHP in report on Friday, August 9 with “Hold” rating. See Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) latest ratings:

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) stake by 2.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Roffman Miller Associates Inc acquired 4,651 shares as Pepsico Incorporated (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Roffman Miller Associates Inc holds 211,760 shares with $27.77M value, up from 207,109 last quarter. Pepsico Incorporated now has $188.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.85. About 1.81 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased Ishares Tips Bond Fund (TIP) stake by 3,522 shares to 11,102 valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 12,842 shares and now owns 15,032 shares. Vanguard Bond Index Fund Inter (BIV) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is -0.07% below currents $134.85 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 50,002 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Underlying Profit NZ$203.5M; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Real Estate Adds Ryman Hospitality; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHP); 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 43.33 million shares or 0.12% less from 43.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. $1.08 million worth of stock was bought by REED COLIN V on Friday, August 9.