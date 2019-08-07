Roffman Miller Associates Has Lifted Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $1.11 Million; Lipe & Dalton Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Increased by $347,639

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 41,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 495,602 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 454,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 48.85 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 26/04/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Bofa not pushing for investment banking for China; 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director &; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.34. About 3.53 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,551 shares to 36,927 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (NYSE:APU) by 12,953 shares to 82,936 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

