Roffman Miller Associates Has Increased Holding in Fedex (FDX) by $436,568; Leucadia National Lifted Holding in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15M, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 255,733 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 2,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 118,006 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.38 million, up from 115,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.63 million shares traded or 118.20% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bessemer Gp Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,640 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation has 1,955 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 8,577 shares. Cohen Management Inc reported 11,011 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 49,065 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parkside Finance Bankshares Trust has 0.13% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pitcairn Communications holds 0.17% or 10,419 shares. Moreover, Goelzer Investment Mngmt has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has invested 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Regions Corporation holds 44,035 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,350 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,754 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 222,792 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Lc holds 0.18% or 4,485 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $930.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,620 shares to 98,503 shares, valued at $35.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 12,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,032 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

