Roffman Miller Associates Has Decreased Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Novo (NVO) Market Value Declined, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Cut by $21.28 Million Its Stake

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The stock decreased 5.70% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.48B for 21.50 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.41 million for 13.25 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U G I Corporation New (NYSE:UGI) by 7,417 shares to 168,324 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brand Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 5,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).