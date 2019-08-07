Roffman Miller Associates Has Decreased Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Price Declined; Eam Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Chegg (CHGG) by $408,652 as Market Value Rose

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 10,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19M, down from 110,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.45. About 3.53 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 10,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 44,937 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 55,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 1.03M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icad Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 85,679 shares to 311,900 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 262,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 863,584 shares, and has risen its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Preview: Chegg’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Trex, and Chegg Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chegg, Inc.’s (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chegg Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2019 Guidance – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12,162 shares to 219,184 shares, valued at $24.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB).

