Roffman Miller Associates Has Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $9.38 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Violich Capital Management Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) Has Upped by $634,524

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,084 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.63M, up from 78,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 1.67 million shares traded or 0.31% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 126,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 149,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Mngmt Limited Co holds 1,444 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,082 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 14,487 shares. Mount Vernon Md owns 12,971 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn owns 2,110 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 527,613 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0.1% or 4,132 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.18% or 3,085 shares in its portfolio. Sns Finance Gp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech has 624,868 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sit Inv Assocs invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Montag A Assoc has 0.31% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,451 shares to 148,962 shares, valued at $28.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 14,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc N (NYSE:MKC).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million. On Tuesday, January 29 BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 152,634 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd holds 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 235 shares. The California-based Pacifica Capital Investments Lc has invested 18.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pnc Ser Grp holds 638,637 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 60,000 shares. U S Glob Invsts invested in 4,449 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Amp Capital Investors Ltd reported 1.16M shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 2.74M shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation holds 0.84% or 829,768 shares. 6,533 are owned by Gladius Mngmt Limited Partnership. Jnba Fin Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,370 shares. Utah-based Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Davidson Advsrs has 2.5% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 321,177 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc reported 2,910 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,033 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt Comm accumulated 182,979 shares or 0.39% of the stock.