Roffman Miller Associates Has Boosted Stake in At&T New (T) by $1.91 Million; Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Upped Holding

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 2,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 27,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $163.76. About 409,198 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc New (T) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 61,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 371,014 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 309,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Schulhoff Company holds 1.7% or 101,387 shares in its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability owns 22,738 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny invested in 5.09% or 1.05 million shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Company has 29,929 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.6% or 384,600 shares. 11.41 million are owned by Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc. Alexandria Cap Lc has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guardian Cap Lp owns 599,876 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 66.33M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. John G Ullman And Associate Inc holds 0.12% or 20,701 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Co invested in 81,930 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co Ny reported 15,541 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 39,317 shares. The New Jersey-based Hallmark Capital has invested 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,819 shares to 100,123 shares, valued at $38.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T No. 2 exit paves way for woman executive – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T, Nexstar end dispute with new carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow surges more than 300 points after China hints it won’t retaliate for now in trade war – CNBC” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 1,491 shares. 2.24M are owned by State Street. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Farmers And Merchants holds 0% or 58 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 2,753 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1,511 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Communications Mn, a California-based fund reported 697,423 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 588,040 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Jump Trading Limited Com holds 3,093 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H & has 2,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 454 shares. First Advsr L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 37,095 shares. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.89% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 49,265 shares. 1,435 are held by Stephens Ar.